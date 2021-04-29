Driver charred to death in Sarhiajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, April 28: In a tragic incident, a fuel tanker driver was burnt alive after his vehicle collided head on with a sand truck in Sarhiajan on NH 39 in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place when the fuel tanker (NL-01-L-0110) proceeding towards Golaghat rammed into a sand carrying truck (No AS-01-BC-9259) coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision was so severe that it triggered off a fire in the cabin of the fuel tanker resulting in the death of the driver on the spot. The driver who was stuck in the steering wheel of the truck couldn’t manage to escape and was burnt alive inside the cabin of the tanker. The driver of the sand truck reportedly managed to escape unhurt and had fled the scene.

Two fire tenders have been deployed to contain the fire which lasted for about an hour. The accident affected normal traffic on the national highway and a long queue of vehicles has been seen on both sides of the highway. The body of the driver is yet to be identified.