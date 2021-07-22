Thursday, July 22
Drivers, handymen reel under joblessness in Assam  

HT Correspondent  

LAHARIGHAT, July 21: Closed inter-district traffic in the state has wreaked havoc for the transport businesses especially the driver and handymen of passenger vehicles. With the government leaving no stones unturned to contain the spread of the virus, the inter-district movement of people seems to be a distant dream for now. The drivers and handymen of the state are reeling under joblessness and the rising prices of essential commodities is just multiplying their misery. 

Given the abject penury they have been reeling under, drivers and handymen of the Bhuragaon area in Morigaon pleaded with the administration and government to look into the matter and formulate ways that may allow them to earn their daily livelihood. They have further requested the government to provide them with a relief measure so that they may continue their lives. They allege that the leaders have forgotten about them after the elections and requested the authorities to help them out of this grave crisis. 

