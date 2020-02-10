Drop James or shuffle portfolios, Ministers tell Conrad 

Trouble in Meghalaya government for inaction against home minister

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Feb 9: Discontentment is brewing within the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition government after chief minister Conrad K Sangma defended his home minister, James K Sangma when partners in the coalition had asked for the stripping of the home portfolio.

Senior cabinet minister and BJP leader AL Hek has finally admitted that there is serious discontentment among the ministers of the MDA government over the failure to stop illegal transportation of coal.

He informed that it was for the first time that ‘unhappiness’ within the coalition was discussed among some ministers in the cabinet meeting.

“It is for the first time in the history of Meghalaya and first time in my innings as five-time MLA that the cabinet ministers have discussed removal of a minister or change of portfolio of ministers. This is the first time that cabinet discussed on such matters,” Hek revealed.

He said all the cabinet ministers have made it clear either to drop James Sangma from the cabinet or reshuffle the portfolios.

There have been allegations of corruption arising out of the alleged illegal transportation of coal despite the ban being imposed in Meghalaya.

Fingers are being pointed at several including home minister James Sangma and transport minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar over their inability to stop the alleged illegalities.

Many of the partners of the MDA, including the UDP and PDF, have already expressed their discontentment over the failure of the home minister to stop the illegal mining and transportation of coal.

Some ministers in the MDA government have allegedly threatened to resign if the home minister is not dropped from the cabinet, sources informed.

Earlier this week, the chief minister defended James saying that the department was doing a “good job” under him.

It may be mentioned that the alliance partners of the National People’s Party (NPP) in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) have demanded that James is stripped of the home portfolio stating that he is unable to stop illegal transportation of coal and also maintain law and order.

The Lokayukta has already ordered a CBI inquiry into the illegal transportation of coal into the state.

“We have come to learn that a minister has already made known his discontentment about the home minister to Conrad,” sources said.

They also informed that the particular minister will soon meet with other ministers in the cabinet and other members of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) before deciding his next course of action.

Meanwhile, the chief minister had also rubbished reports of illegal transportation of coal.

“There is no truth in such reports and there is no question of illegal transportation of coal on,” Conrad had said.

He said that if any coal is being transported it is being done legally even as he added that the law of the land is being strictly applied in terms of transportation of coal.