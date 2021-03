Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 1: Based on a tip off, Nagaon town police led by sub inspector Kundan Robi Das arrested a drug peddler from Borbazaar Alfinstan Chariali on Monday. Police also seized a huge quantity of illegal drugs from his possession. According to police sources, the arrested drugs peddler has been identified as Mokibur Rahman.