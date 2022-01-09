Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing at Biswanath

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Jan 8: In yet another case of police firing, a team of Biswanath police opened fire on one Sujal Bhuyan alias Shiwa Bhuyan who was apprehended by the Biswanath police in connection with drug peddling case when he tried to flee away from police custody on Friday night.

According to the information received, the Biswanath police have been taking strict action against drug peddlers in Biswanath district in the last few days. Sujal was apprehended by Biswanath police a couple of days ago from his Balipukhuri residence. Sujal was in police custody and was asked to identify the gang of drug peddlers of his locality. Sujal was brought to locate other drug peddlers by a team of Biswanath police on Friday night when he tried to flee away from the police custody. As he jumped off from the police vehicle and ran towards an open field near Peteli Bari, police opened fire on him. A bullet hit his left leg, leaving him injured.

Sujal was admitted to Biswanath Chariali sub-divisional hospital immediately but was later shifted to Tezpur Medical College & Hospital for further treatment.