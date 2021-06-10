Drug peddlers arrested in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 9: Kokrajhar police have recovered drug container bottles and apprehended five peddlers from two different places at Kokrajhar town on Tuesday evening.

Getting information about the drugs peddling around Kokrajhar town and its adjoining areas, a police team conducted search operation late Tuesday evening under the leadership of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kokrajhar Punam Pegu at Bhatarmari area near Don Bosco School and Khargaon area under Kokrajhar police station where police were able to apprehend five drug peddlers along with 22 drug container bottles.

The recovery drug container bottles included 19 full drug containers and three empty containers.

Two of the arrested persons are from Chirang and three from Kokrajhar.

The arrested have been identified as Bimpal Brahma (24), Khwmta Brahma (21), Surjya Narzary (19), Tapu Mandal (22) and Bubil Borgoyary (24).