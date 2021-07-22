Thursday, July 22
Drug peddlers held in Bongaigaon  

HT Correspondent  

ABHAYAPURI, July 21: Bongaigaon Police on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered suspected heroin from their possession. As per information, the police apprehended one Rohis Miya from Chaparakata with 19 vials of suspected heroin. And as per his confession, they were later able to apprehended Sahidul Islam at Donkinamari Bazaar with four vials of heroin and three empty vials, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle. 

