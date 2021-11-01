Drug peddlers held

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 31: Acting on a tip off, Assam Rifles of Jairampur, Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning apprehended two notorious drug peddlers from Tirap Colliery under Margherita sub division. According to sources, jawans of Assam Rifles after getting information about the presence of two drug peddlers at Tirap Colliery immediately launched an operation and apprehended them along with contraband items. A total of 22 grams of drugs were found from the possession of the two apprehended peddlers. The apprehended drug peddlers were identified as Kamakhya Moran of Tekeri village Pengree, Margherita sub division and Dadu Mia of Namrup, Dibrugarh district. Jawans of Assam Rifles also found Rs 15,000 cash amount and a motorcycle. Both the apprehended drug peddlers were handed over to Ledo Police Outpost where further investigation is going on.