Drugs Dealers Held With Heroin at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 25: A police team led by the additional superintendent of police Dhruba Bora and SI Taranga Patowari arrested two notorious drug dealers from Chalchali and Katimari area in the town on Tuesday.

Police subsequently recovered two boxes of heroin and 50 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin from their possessions, sources added.

Sources claimed that Ikramul Haque (19) of Lahirighat in Morigaon district who was staying in rented house at Nagaon Chalchali and Jahirul Islam (33) of Moirabari, Bartol Kacharigaon who was staying at Shimaluguri near Katimari, were being involved in trading of drugs and other narcotics substances including heroin in Nagaon and other middle Assam districts.

The arrested drugs dealers were the main dealers who imported heroin from Dimapur in Nagaland and were supplying heroin to the various secret pockets in Nagaon as well as other districts, sources claimed further.

Police registered a case in this regard and further legal proceedings are on, sources added.