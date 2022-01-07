Friday, January 7
Latest News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Drugs Peddler Shot at in Nagaon District

Drugs Peddler Shot at in Nagaon District

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 6: A team of Anti Narcotics Squad from Nagaon police shot at and injured one Jahangir Alom of Saidoria under Rupahihat PS on Wednesday night.

Sources claimed that based on specific information, the team of Narcotics Squad from Nagaon conducted a raid at Singimari area and tried to apprehend the drug peddler while he was engaged in some dealings with some drug addicts.

Significantly, on seeing the police team, Jahangir tried to escape from the police and the police in retaliation immediately opened fire at his legs, the sources said.

The police recovered 3 boxes filled with suspected heroin from his possession, the sources added.

Police subsequently brought him to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for immediate treatment, sources added.

 

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply