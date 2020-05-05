Drugs recovered in Merapani, 2 Nagaland cops among 3 held

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, May 4: The security forces have busted a drugs racket at Merapani in Golaghat district bordering Nagaland on Sunday night.

In a joint operation conducted by police and CRPF in the house of Karim Ali the force recovered a large quantity of contraband Spasmo Proxyvon tablets.

Along with Ali, police also arrested two jawans of Naga Armed Police and they were identified as Rollen Lotha and Mombemo Lotha of Bhandari and Wokha area of Nagaland respectively.

They were arrested under Section 21 (b) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. All the accused persons were presented before the court of chief judicial magistrate and after that they were remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

The blue coloured odourless capsule Spasmo Proxyvon is a combination medicine which may be used for relieving moderate to severe pain in conditions such as renal colic, biliary colic, uterine colic, stomach, and intestinal cramping, etc. It may also be used to relieve severe pain and cramps associated with menstruation. It is a multi-ingredient synthesized opioid used as a painkiller.

Manufactured by pharma giant Wockdhart, the Spasmo Proxyvon was banned by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) in May 2013.