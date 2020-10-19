Drugs worth Rs 7 crore seized in Lahorijan, two arrested

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Oct 18: In yet another operation against drug trafficking, police have seized 3.45 kg heroin worth Rs 7 crore at Lahorijan on NH 36 along Assam Nagaland border on Sunday.

The drugs were seized and sealed under the supervision of Bokajan SDPO John Das and officer-in-charge of Dilai police station SI Raju Bahadur Chetry. Based on specific information, the Dilai police intercepted a Guwahati-bound truck bearing registration number AS-04-AC-5213 on the NH 36. On thorough checking, the police fished out six packets containing 3 kilogram of heroin from the vehicle.

Two persons were arrested, they are Rame Gurung (27), resident of Gopinal village, under Senapati police station, Senapati district in Manipur and Bhim Gurung (33), resident of Tangta Tumi village under Sekmai police station, Imphal district in Manipur.

“As per preliminary investigations, the contraband was enrooted to Guwahati from Imphal. As of now, we don’t want to divulge further details as we are planning to conduct operations in other parts of the state and bust the delivery network of the smugglers,” Karbi Anglong superintendent of police (SP) Debojit Deori said.

“In the past couple of months, we have seized over 15 kilograms of heroin and other narcotic drugs in Karbi Anglong alone,” Deori said.

In another incident, police personnel raided a house and seized 88 containers with 1 mg suspected heroin each, besides items stolen from temples and the Jagiroad Paper Mill in Morigaon district, a police spokesperson here said.

A couple has been arrested and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the NDPS Act, he added.