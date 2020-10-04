Drugs worth Rs 8 crore seized from Manja, 3 held

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 3: In another operation against drugs, a team of Manja Police Station seized a consignment of drugs worth Rs. 8 crore on Friday night.

Officer-in-charge of Manja police station, Jitumoni Deka informed that the police have seized 1 kg brown sugar and 5,070 Yaba tablets in a naka checking on Friday evening.

Three persons were arrested in this connection. A truck which ferried the drugs and an Alto car were also seized, Deka said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Binod Prasad and Ganesh Shah. Another accused Dinesh Kumar was arrested from Guwahati and brought to Manja police station on Saturday evening. They are all Bihar-based transporters, Deka said and added that further investigation is going on.

The brown sugar is worth Rs. 5 crore and the yaba tablets are worth Rs. 3 crore. Sources said the drugs were brought from Imphal and being taken to Guwahati, from where it was to be given to different parties for further transportation and distribution.