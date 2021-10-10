Drugs worth several lakh seized in KA

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Oct 9: The Barpathar police recovered 698 grams of heroin from a Maruti Brezza car on Saturday. As per reports, a classified intel was received by Khatkhati police regarding movement of drugs along the Assam-Nagaland border and accordingly several nakas were set up by police in the Khatkhati area bordering Nagaland. Meanwhile, a Brezza car which was coming from the Dimapur direction breached the Khatkhati check post and sped off towards Golaghat. The car was however intercepted by the Barpathar police team in Silonijan leading to the recovery of 55 soap case containing 698 grams of heroin concealed under secret chambers inside the vehicle.

Primary investigation revealed that the seized contraband was brought from Manipur and was supposed to be delivered at Jagiroad in Assam. Two persons identified as Bikash Thapa and Aman Dulhal have been arrested in connection. Both are residents of Senapati in Manipur.

The approximate value to the seized drugs is reported to be over Rs 8 crore in the black market. Both the seizures have been made under the physical supervision of John Das, APS, SDPO Bokajan and was assisted by OC Bokajan inspector Moni Chamua and staff.

Earlier on Friday, the Dillai police seized a huge quantity of suspected heroin along Assam-Nagaland border in East Karbi Anglong.

As reported, the Dillai police based on a specific information intercepted a Guwahati bound night bus bearing registration number MN-06-B-1341 in front of Lahorijan Patrol Post over NH 36 and on thorough search of the vehicle, the police team recovered 27 soap case containing 339 grams of heroin from a passenger identified as Md. Ajad Khan, a resident of Bhisnupur district of Manipur.