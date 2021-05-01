Saturday, May 1
Dry day in Sonitpur on counting day

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 30: The Sonitpur district administration has declared dry days throughout the area of Sonitpur district in view of the day of counting of votes of the assembly elections on May 2 and 3 till the process of counting is over.

However, if the results of all five LACs are declared by 11 AM of May 3, then there will be no dry day on May 3, the order stated.

Sonitpur deputy commissioner through an order stated that all government licensed IMFL retail OFF/ON shops, hotel ON, clubs, country spirit retail shops and wholesale warehouses, IMFL wholesale warehouses, in the district will remain closed on these days.

It is prohibited to sell/ possess/ distribute any kind of liquor/ intoxicants in the area during the period, the order further stated.

