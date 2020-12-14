Dry day on Dec 16, 17, 19 declared at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 14: Due to ensuing Tiwa Autonomous Council poll, deputy commissioner Kabitha Padmanavan, through a notification on Monday declared public holiday on December 17 next at the areas of 10 Tiwa Autonomous Council constituencies in the district.

“During that particular day, all government as well as other private sector offices, schools, colleges, bank, tea estates and others will remain closed, however, the emergency services will be continued as normal,” the order stated.

Similarly, due to the same, the district administration has declared ‘Dry Day’ on December 16, 17 and 19 in the entire district. “All the wine shops, warehouses will remain closed during the mentioned dates. Selling as well as store of all kinds of wines in the district during these three days are strictly prohibited,” a press release issued by DIPRO office said.