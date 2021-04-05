Dry Days issued in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 4: Chirang district magistrate Gautam Talukdar on Sunday declared dry days throughout the district including Bijni election district for maintenance of peace and tranquility in connection to the general elections to the Assam state legislative assembly from 6 pm of April 4 to 6 pm of April 6 including on May 2 which is vote counting day. As such, on the day of Re-Poll if any, as and when required there will be dry day.

As per the order, during the dry days, sale, possession, consumption and transportation of any intoxicant by any persons or group is prohibited throughout the district. All IMFL “OFF” and “ON” shops including club “ON”, Country Spirit Retail vend license premises, MCT will remain closed and shall not be allowed to sell/serve liquor to anyone whosoever on the aforesaid days. No storage of intoxicant by any person or group of persons on those days in the respective areas shall be allowed. Any violation of the order shall be dealt with under the relevant provisions of Assam Excise Act and Rules.