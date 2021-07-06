Dry ration kits distributed among vulnerable families in Hojai

HT Correspondent

Hojai, July 5: SOS Children’s Villages of India, country’s Largest Childcare and child development NGO, in association with Danaher India CSR Foundation has distributed groceries and dry ration kits in Hojai.

The distribution activity has been carried out at Hirabasti, Dhonoharbasti, and will also be carried out at Telibasti, Fakirabasti and Kumrokata tribal cluster, simultaneously.

Each grocery and dry ration kit contained masoor dal, moong dal, atta, and mustard oil, black gram, soyabean chunks and many other Items that would last a household for a month on an average, to be distributed twice for two months’ supply.

SOS Children’s Villages of India secretary general Sumanta Kar said “Our primary focus is to empower and support the vulnerable communities including the beneficiaries of the Family Strengthening Programme run by SOS Children’s Villages of India through these challenging times. The pandemic has affected the country in terms of scale, speed of spread and impact, and as a measure of response, SOS Children’s Villages of India has developed various strategies to cater to this acute health and humanitarian crisis among the most vulnerable and disadvantaged children, their families and communities. Ensuring quality care of children under our care is paramount to us and especially now it is even more relevant. We are pleased and grateful that Danaher India CSR Foundation has extended their support by sponsoring two month’s Groceries and Dry Ration Kits to over 375 families. The kits will secure food and nutrition for our children and their families at this difficult time.”