DSP Naba Kumar Bora feted in Namrup 

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, June 9: Namrup Press and Society Club officials and Naharkatia Press Club felicitated the new in-charge deputy superintendent of Police Naba Kumar Bora on Tuesday evening.

During the programme DSP Naba Kumar Bora assured to keep crime to a minimum and to create a disciplined environment in the town.

Naharkatia Press Club president Simanta Bhagwati, general secretary Abdul Rajak and Namrup Press and Society Club Jyoti Rekha Begum vice president, Smrity Rekha Kalita general secretary, Asif Iqbal Rahman, Bidyut Mahanta, Upen Das, Akshaya Pranab Kalita were also present on the occasion.