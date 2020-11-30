DSP Surjya Kanta Moran’s 2 security men arrested

New twist to Santosh Hojai killing case

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 29: Sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police probing the murder case of former Dimasa militant Santosh Hojai arrested two security men of former Dima Hasao deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surjya Kanta Moran from here on Saturday.

Both the security men Bipul Lahkar and Shankar Bania were produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Haflong on Saturday, who remanded them seven-day police custody.

They were being brought to Guwahati for further investigation.

Sources in CID informed here that both the constables were brought to CID headquarters in Guwahati for interrogation and later shifted to Haflong police station for further investigation.

A former DHD militant-turned-trader Santosh Hojai was kidnapped from his house by a group of unidentified miscreants at Gamadi Hower under Harangajao police station on April 24.

The miscreants came in a Bolero car (without number plate) defying the nationwide lockdown against the Covid-19. Hojai’s body was recovered on April 30 along NH-27 (around 100km from his home) at Lailing Reserve Forest under Langting police station in Dima Hasao district.

The body, which was exhumed in the presence of an executive magistrate, had a burn and multiple injury marks, however, autopsy reports say those injuries were ante-mortem.

Subsequently, his wife filed a petition in the high court on April 28, two days before his body was found, seeking a directive to the police to expedite the search. However, after his body was recovered, she filed a new affidavit naming DSP Surjya Kanta Moran, of being involved in the alleged extrajudicial killing after a video of the DSP along with other policemen buying a fuel at Maibang fuel depot went viral.

Following this, several organisations have demanded arrest of the DSP and demanded to constitute CBI enquiry. Later, the DSP was transferred to 21st AP Bn at Makum in Hailakandi district.

On June 15, the Gauhati High Court has directed the director general of police (DGP) to entrust the investigation of the case with the CID. The High Court has said that “in case the investigation is entrusted with the CID by DGP, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) shall stand disbanded”.

The court had earlier constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the case on May 5.

Meanwhile, after arrest of the two persons, Jayantha Thaosen, widow of Hojai appreciated the administrations and said that whoever involved behind the killing to be arrest soon and punishes them as per law.