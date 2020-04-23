DSU bats for COVID-19 screening in Diyungbra

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 22: Dimasa Student Union, Diyungbra branch urged the district administration to install check gate for COVID-l9 screening at Diyungbra considering the high risk for spreading of COVID-19 pandemic being the border of Dima Hasao.

The installation of check gate is need of the hour as the recent guidelines permits transportation by road whereby plying of trucks are allow with two drivers and one helper.

On April 20, 34 people including drivers and helpers travelling in 21 loaded trucks from Lanka and on its way to Dalmia cement factory, Umrangso escorted by police personnel of Diyungmukh Police Station were not screened while entering the district.

Fortunately, the members of undersigned have stopped the loaded trucks at Langrimukh, Dima Hasao and the police personnel from headquarter and medical team were call for and accordingly a screening was carried where three person were found with high fever and subsequently they along with trucks were compelled to return by them.

DSU Diyungbra Branch urges administration of Dima Hasao to take strict measures against the ignorance and to arrange a check gate for screening and also the public in general to support the guidelines so as to restrain oneself from this pandemic.