DU Faculty Selected For SERB- Women Excellence Award

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Feb 11: Dr. Binita Pathak, assistant professor, Dept. of Physics, Dibrugarh University has been selected for the prestigious SERB – Women Excellence Award 2022 by the Science and Engineering Research Board, India.

This award is bestowed on young women scientists who have demonstrated potential for research excellence.

Dr. Binita Pathak has previously been selected for Associateship by the prestigious Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), Bangalore in 2020. She is the first person from Dibrugarh University to have been selected for the same.

This is a proud moment for the University on the day of International Day for Women and Girls in Science.

In addition to Dr. Pathak, Dr. Ankur Bharali, head & associate professor, Department of Mathematics, Dibrugarh University was also awarded the Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (TARE), by Science & Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India in December 2021.

This will facilitate Dr. Bharali to visit Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, three months in a year for three years to work with Prof. Bikash Bhattacharjya, Department of Mathematics, IITG.