DU professor arrested for uploading obscene videos in website

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 3: Dibrugarh police arrested an assistant professor of Mathematics department of Dibrugarh University on Friday in connection with an FIR lodged by the registrar of the University. It has been alleged that the accused professor uploaded some obscene videos in some website.

The accused Professor of Mathematics of Dibrugarh University, Dhrubajit Choudhury has confessed before police that he has made the obscene video which was uploaded in some websites.

The Post Graduate Students’ Union of Dibrugarh University vehemently criticised the incident and urged police to take strict action as per law. “We will not allow him to enter in Dibrugarh University. He should be boycotted for life time in the University,” said a student of Dibrugarh University.

Dibrugarh superintendent of police Sreejith T said, “He has been arrested in connection with the Dibrugarh Police station case no. 1044/2020 under section 294A/500/506 of IPC read with section 67A of IT Act. He has confessed that the video was made by him three years back in a hotel at Guwahati. We have seized the mobile phone, laptop and the camera used by the accused to shoot the video.”

“We sought an explanation from the accused Professor regarding the incident. Unsatisfied with his reply, we lodged the FIR yesterday. We have also instituted an internal enquiry. Based on the University guidelines, decision on his suspension or other departmental action will be taken within 48 hours,” said Dr Harish Chandra Mahanta, Registrar, Dibrugarh University.