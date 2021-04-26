DU student forges signature to cancel exams

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 25: A student of Dibrugarh University was arrested for forging the signature of Dr PK Kakoty, controller of examination, Dibrugarh University for the cancellation of all Post Graduate examinations.

The notification was issued on April 6 and 20, where the students had forged the signature of PK Kakoty.

The student has been identified as Laksha Bikash Gogoi of Tinsukia district.

Dibrugarh University authority lodged a case no 846/21 under section 120(B) 419/468/471/198 at Dibrugarh police station.

The police arrested the student from his residence at Laipuli area of Tinsukia district on Saturday.

Police have seized his mobile phone.

“The student has played with the life of other students by forging the signature which in itself is a crime. It has created panic among the students amid rising cases of Covid-19,” said a police officer.