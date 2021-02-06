Dumping of waste on water body leads death of fishes in Pathsala; baffles nature lovers

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Feb 6: At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people to make India free from single-use plastic, unabated disposal of plastic by locals at the ‘Bisharnala Jan’ at Pathsala in the newly created Bajali district have raised concerns among naturalists and conscious citizens after several fishes were found to be floating dead.

Notably, the waste dumping is being blamed to be the reason behind poisoning of water for the fishes. On the other hand, hundreds of cattle also drink water from the water body to quench their thirst, as a result of which the local residents have allayed fears of diseases being spread due to the rotting fish in the water body.

Many nature lovers also voiced their concern over the incident and demanded punitive punishment for those behind the dumping of waste. They added that though various organisations of the locality from time to time have been generating awareness among the people to not throw waste materials in the ‘Jan’ it has ended in vain.

However, no officials from the local administration have visited the spot yet. Brand ambassador of the forest and environment department Ananda Khataniar said that at a time when the central, as well as state governments, are working towards making the country clean, the people here are polluting the waters of the rivulet.

“Every household generates garbage that should be thrown only in trash bins,” said Ananda Khataniar. “The people should come forward to make the atmosphere healthy and clean so as to beautify the Pathsala town. Some locals and private schools always dump plastic in the water body due to which many fishes have died recently,” said a local resident and nature lover Jintu Talukdar.