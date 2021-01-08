Dutta lays base of model residential school at Mahur

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Jan 7: The state minorities welfare minister Ranjit Dutta laid the base of Model Residential School under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram at Heuwangberam under Mahur development block in Dima Hasao district on Thursday.

The base was laid in presence of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, MLA, BB Hagjer, NCHAC chairperson Ranu Langthasa and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dutta said, “This residential school which aims at educational empowerment for the students belonging to minority communities, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 30.42 crore. This will be equipped with all modern facilities and will be totally free”.

Dutta informed that the institute after its completion would have academic and administrative blocks, hostels, teachers and staff quarters, guest house and dining-cum-kitchen.

In his speech, Gorlosa urged people to focus on working towards good of this hill district. With development on its path and education sector under the present government, Gorlosa is hopeful that if setting up of such schools continue in Dima Hasao, the district will be one day an education hub for the people of this region.

Others who spoke on the occasion were 16-Haflong LAC, MLA, BB Hagjer, chairperson Ranu Langthasa and executive member (EM) Nandita Gorlosa.

Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Baruah briefed about the scheme during his welcome speech and the programme concluded with vote of thanks by MAC Ngulminlal Lienthang.