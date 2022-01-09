Dy Speaker Momin Inaugurates School Building

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Jan 8: The deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin has inaugurated the building of Rangsina Sankardev Shishu Niketan here.

The building was built with an estimated amount of Rs. 10 lakhs with the MLALAD Fund. The School Management Committee (SMC) thanked Dr. Momin, who is also the local MLA, for the building. The president of SMC, Sing Timung and secretary, Semson Engti on the occasion submitted a memorandum to the MLA for further extension of the building, boundary wall, an RCC ring well, waiting shed, playground and a toilet.

Addressing the inauguration meeting, MLA Dr. Momin said, “This is like a new year gift to the people of Hidipi. I am sure that the hardworking teachers will inspire the students to excel in their studies. The ITI at Kuligaon will start its academic session within a few months in which the youths acquire various skills.”

The founder of the school, Chandrasing Teron, president of Hidipi Bazar Committee, Harlongbi Kathar and others were present at the inauguration.