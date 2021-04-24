Earth day celebrated across state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 23: The Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology in Guwahati (IASST) celebrated Earth Day as part of the 75th Year of India’s Independence: Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsava on April 22.

The event was celebrated by following the Covid- 19 protocol. Majority of the participant’s staff and students joined the event via online.

Prof. B. N. Goswami, SERB Distinguished fellow at Cotton University and Pune based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology former director delivered a talk on “Climate Emergency: The Earth’s Warning to Stop and Reverse Anthropogenic Degradation of its Environment”.

He emphasized that our Earth is not at best of health. The mean rise of temperature by 1 degree Celsius accompanied by global warming, climate change and mass extinctions are indicators of climate emergency and this is high time when we all must act. To curb the problem in the meeting certain resolutions were adopted and Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, director, IASST announced that IASST will take steps in conserving energy, use more solar energy and reduce the use of air-conditioners. Dr. Devasish Chowdhury, associate professor, IASST was moderator of the event.

Gauhati University

World Earth Day was celebrated by Gauhati University NSS Cell on April 22 along with rest of the globe. A webinar was organised by GU NSS cell to mark the occasion on the theme “Restore the Earth”. Prof. Abani Kumar Bhagabati, professor, department of geography, G.U. was the key resource person of the webinar where Prof. Bhagabati spoke about sustainable development and need of reducing regional imbalance & imbalance between rich and poor and various other effective measures to save the earth. He said the young generation has to take the leadership to restore the earth and also talked about the need of reviving the riverine ecosystem and fresh water bodies. Attending as guest of honour Dipak Kumar, regional director, NSS, NER, Guwahati spoke on the occasion to take effective steps to restore the earth and encouraging the use of green technologies. Welcoming the participants and guests Ranjan Kr. Kakati, director, students’ welfare, G.U. & programme coordinator, GU NSS Cell urged the volunteers to take effective steps to protect the environment by taking small steps at a time like planting of trees and cleaning water bodies and to maintain Covid protocol to fight against 2nd wave of corona virus.

Dr. Rituparna Borah, SO & NSS PO delivered the vote of thanks to the guests and participants of the webinar. About 100 NSS programme officers and NSS volunteers attended the webinar. To mark the occasion earlier during the day NSS volunteers and programme officers planted saplings in thieir respective places where as Dr Kakati also planted a neem sapling.