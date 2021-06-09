East Siang District Congress Committee provides free meal to health workers 

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, June 8: Amidst the rising second wave pandemic, the District Congress Committee, East Siang District has come with a mammoth philanthropic project assisting the district administration of East Siang by providing free meals (dinner).

The free meal service was provided to the health care workers working tirelessly for the service of the society and assigned to dedicated Covid Hospital, Pasighat, Covid care centre and to all the Covid positive patients undergoing treatment at DCH, Pasighat.

The DCC Covid monitoring team under the chairmanship of Oni Tamuk, president DCC East Siang has a dedicated team of volunteers for the mammoth task.

The free meal provision has been scheduled from June 4 to July 4 for DCH & CCC health care workers and free light refreshments for all the police personnel manning every turn of Pasighat during curfew from June 8 to June 30.

On its 5th day of their 30 days mission, huge appreciation has been pouring in from all corners of the society appreciating their selfless effort. The hygienic and quality meal supplied by the DCC Covid Monitoring Team is highly appreciated by the members of HCWs.

Lombo Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo & CLP Leader APCC, Ninong Ering, MLA 37th Pasighat West and former education minister Bosiram Siram have contributed in the philanthropic effort.