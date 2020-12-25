East-West Corridor work to be expedited: Centre

Multi-model logistics park to come up in Silchar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 25: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has announced that a multi-model logistics park will be constructed in Silchar and the Balacherra-Harengajao section of the Silchar-Saurashtra Highway will be completed by March 2022.

Gadkari made this announcement at a public meeting at Zero Point on the East-West Caorridor at Madhurmukh at Rangpur here on Friday.

In response to the request made by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Gadkari said that the logistics park will be constructed in Silchar and construction works of East-West Corridor would be expedited and two new bridges would come up over the Barak river.

Gadkari requested Sonowal to send a proposal for Rs.250 crore project in the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund for the Barak Valley.

Announcing that the water transport system of Brahmaputra would be strengthened, the Union Minister said that dredging work on Barak river has also been completed. The Union Minister for Road Transport laid the foundation stone of 20 projects and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,366 crore for Assam with a total length of 439 km.