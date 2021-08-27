Eastern Nagaland legislators remind DoNER minister about PM’s special package announcement

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 26: A delegation of legislators of eastern Nagaland and officials of the Department of Underdeveloped Areas of Nagaland reminded Union DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy about the special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to eastern Nagaland in 2018.

The delegation called on Reddy in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Nagaland health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom apprised the Union minister on the special economic package announced by PM Modi.

The delegation appealed to the Union minister to personally intervene and take up the matter in the interest of development of eastern Nagaland.

Various development project proposals of eastern Nagaland were submitted to the DoNER ministry for early sanction. The delegation also met the NITI Aayog CEO and officials in their office in New Delhi and talked about the project proposals submitted to the DoNER ministry on August 24.

Reddy assured the delegation to take up the matter at the earliest in a phased manner and asked them to mention the top priority list for the first phase of the project proposals from the submitted list. He also said he will discuss the matter with the Prime Minister and other line ministries for early sanction.

Later, the delegation called on Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju at his official residence in New Delhi. They briefed him about the Prime Minister’s special package for eastern Nagaland and requested him for his intervention and support.

Rijiju assured to meet the DoNER minister and others to support the project submitted to the DoNER ministry to get through on time.