EC team visits Raha polling stations; reviews preparations

HT Correspondent

RAHA, Feb 15: Ahead of the assembly polls, a high level team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited 4 polling stations of Raha on Monday.

The team of ECI director general Dharmendra Sharma, chief electoral officer Nitin Khade inspected the infrastructure of the polling stations and other basic facilities required for electors. Additionally, transportation, security and COVID-19 issues were also discussed and feedback was taken from the key officials.

The EC team was accompanied by Assam public health and engineering department; Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission Adil Khan, PNRD commissioner and secretary Hemen Das, APDCL MD Rakesh Agarwala.