EC team visits state to review poll preparedness

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: As per directions of Election Commission of India (EU), a team of senior officers of the ECI headed by Dharmendra Sharma, director general, ECI visited Assam to review the progress of election preparedness of the state for the ensuing general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly.

He was accompanied by Narendra N. Butolia, senior principal secretary, ECI and Ajoy Kumar Verma, secretary, ECI.

The team reviewed the follow up action taken in the background of the directions given by the EC during its last visit which took place from January 18 to 20.

Further, the team took stock of the situation and assessed the progress made on the provisions of AMF at polling stations, creation of auxiliary polling stations and targeted SVEEP activities especially for low voter turnout polling stations.

Special focus was laid on facilitating voting of PwD and senior citizens above the age of 80 years maintaining COVID-19 protocol, vulnerability mapping, training of personnel and ICT platforms, formation and functioning of election cells at the district level, Electoral Roll update and assessment of the law and order situation on ground.

The first meeting was held with the chief electoral officer (CEO) and his team of officials on the evening of February 14. In the morning of February 15, the ECI team visited some polling stations of Nagaon and Kamrup districts and later conducted a meeting with the DCs/DEOs, SPs and ROs of 11 districts namely Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Nagaon, South Salmara, Dibrugarh, Biswanath and Dhubri, at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati.

On the same day, the ECI team also held a meeting with the heads of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), where senior officers of NCB, SSB, Income Tax, ED, CISF, SBI, post office, customs, excise etc. participated.

The ECI team held a meeting through video conferencing with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, returning officers of the remaining 22 districts to evaluate the situation and poll preparedness of these districts on Tuesday.

Thereafter, the ECI team conducted a meeting with the senior police and CRPF officers to take stock of the prevalent law and order situation.

Finally, the three-day visit of the ECI team concluded with a meeting with the chief secretary and senior secretaries of different departments viz. personnel, home and political, health and family welfare, transport, excise, revenue and disaster management, panchayat and rural development and senior police officials of the state.