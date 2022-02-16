ECI To Hold Voter Awareness Contest in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 15: The district administration of Karbi Anglong said that the Election Commission of India has organised song, video, slogan and poster design contest for voter awareness on the theme ‘My Vote is my Future-Power of One Vote’.

Announcing this the DC of Karbi Anglong, IAS, Dipakar Nath said that the contest will be in three categories- Amateur: A person who does singing/video making/poster designing as a hobby, for a creative urge, but her/his major source of revenue is from some other means is considered as ‘Amateur’, Professional: A person whose main source of livelihood is from singing/video making/poster designing or working in any form where the major source of revenue is through singing/video making/poster designing – is considered to be ‘Professional’. On selection the participant shall submit a certificate to testify in the professional category and Institutional: Educational Institutions such as schools, colleges, universities and organisation registered under relevant Central or state Government Act can take part in the Institutional category.

The National Voter Awareness Contest by the Election Commission of India’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) program taps into the talent and creativity of people, while also strengthening democracy through their active involvement.

The competition has already begun from January 25, 2022 and will remain up to March 15, 2022. All entries should reach by March 15 in the email id: [email protected]

The competition is open to all age groups, the contest aims at celebrating ideas and content curated on the theme of the importance of every single vote in a democracy. The website (https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest/) is developed to provide a detailed overview of the contests to all the participants. Contestants can log on to the link https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest/

In the song contest the First prizes are Rs. 1,00,000/- (Institutional), Rs. 50,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 20,000/- (Amateur), Second prizes are Rs. 50,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 30,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 10,000/- (Amateur), and the Third prizes are Rs. 30,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 20,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 7,500/- (Amateur) and Special Mention Rs. 15,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 10,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 3,000/- (Amateur).

In video making contest the First prizes are Rs. 2,00,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 50,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 30,000/- (Amateur), the Second prizes are Rs. 1,00,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 30,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 20,000/- (Amateur), Third prizes are Rs. 75,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 20,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 10,000/- (Amateur) and Special Mention are Rs. 30,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 10,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 5,000/- (Amateur).

In poster design contest the First prizes are Rs. 50,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 30,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 20,000/- (Amateur), the Second prizes are Rs. 30,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 20,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 10,000/- (Amateur), the Third prizes are Rs. 20,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 10,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 7,500/- (Amateur) and Special Mention Rs. 10,000/-(Institutional), Rs. 5,000/-(Professional) and Rs. 3,000/- (Amateur).

In slogan contest the First prize is Rs. 20,000/-, Second prize is Rs. 10,000/- and Third prize is Rs. 7,500/-. Special Mention award is Rs. 2,000/- each to 50 participants.