‘Economia’ released at Biswanath College 

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, June 7: The newsletter ‘Economia’ brought out by the economics department of Biswanath College was inaugurated by Chinta Mani Sharma, principal of the college in a virtual meet organised by the department.

Sharma lauded the positive initiative of Karabi Gogoi, associate professor & head of the department and faculty members and students. The newsletter contains valuable topics written by teachers and students and has beautifully showcased all the activities and achievements of the department. The first issue of the newsletter has been brought out with a tribute to legendary and gifted writer and journalist Homen Borgohain.