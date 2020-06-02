Economic advisory panel submits report to Govt

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 1: The Advisory committee for revitalization of economy of Assam in the backdrop of the situations arising out of Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown under the chairmanship of former additional chief secretary Subhash Chandra Das submitted its report to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Monday.

The chief minister upon receiving the report, announced of constituting a three-member ministerial committee under the chairmanship of finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to study the recommendations of the report and suggest broad roadmap for their implementation.

The state government in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown, constituted an advisory committee with seven members under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Subash Chandra Das to assess the macro-economic and socio-economic impact as well as sector specific impact of Covid 19. The committee after detailed study of the prevailing situation of the state submitted its report.

The committee considering all aspects of different sectors of the state which have borne the brunt of the Covid 19 pandemic and taking into account of the views, suggestions and inputs from the government departments, members of the public and organisations has formulated two sets of recommendations namely short term and medium/long term recommendations. The committee made the sector specific recommendations on agriculture and allied sector, industries, trade and commerce, transport, tourism and hospitality, construction sector, employment including migrant labours.

The recommendations also addressed concern of the staff of small business, shops and establishments, trade and transport sector, workers and artistes in mobile theatre, film production, caterers, event managers etc.

The committee observed that as the economy needs to be made fully functional gradually, standard operating protocols, rules and guidelines need to be made for the sectors which are still closed with special emphasis on the opening of tourism and hospitality industry including hotels, restaurants with other personal care services and industries.

Sonowal thanked Subash Chandra Das and its members KM Bujarbaruah, MP Bezbaruah, Joydeep Baruah, Amiya Sharma, Gautam Goswami and Krishna Kanta Bora for their assiduous works in preparing the report incorporating recommendations for revitalization of economy.

He at the same time announced the formation of a three-member ministerial committee to prepare a roadmap for implementation of the suggestions and recommendations of the advisory committee. The chairman of the three-member committee will be finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and commerce and Industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and agriculture minister Atul Bora will be its members.