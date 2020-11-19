Economic blockade against Nagaland at Mariani

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 18: Several organisations, including the KMSS and the ATASU are undertaking an economic blockade since Sunday night at the Mariani Nagajanka road in the district in protest against encroachment by Nagaland administration inside the Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest under Mariani Range of Jorhat Forest Division since November 10.

A source said that mini trucks carrying essentials had been prohibited from plying into Nagaland from the Assam side.

The source, however, alleged that several big trucks carrying essentials were making their way into Nagaland from Amguri in Sivasagar district, making this blockade almost ineffective.

Even as the stalemate continued and both the Nagaland police backed by their government refused to vacate the temporary hut set up in the forest area near Nagajanka and the Assam Police too dug in their heels by erecting another camp nearby to stop further encroachment, an AASU team from here had visited the site to boost the morale of the Assam Police who were positioned in difficult terrain and allegedly short of rations.

The AASU team had further threatened an economic blockade which had been followed up by Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association with a 12 hour blockade on Sunday.

A district administration official had said that efforts to persuade the Nagaland administration to vacate the area by Nagaland armed policemen and dismantle the structure came to nought as the officials representing Nagaland had said that they would write to those in higher authority and if the government acceded to the request then only would they dismantle the structure.

He said that the police force was deployed by the Jorhat district administration to deal with any kind of situation that may arise due to the ongoing row.

The official said that a close watch was kept by the administration round the clock with senior district and police officials camping at the area and higher authorities of the state government being briefed on the situation.

A source said that the structure had been erected on disputed border area and was in violation of the Supreme Court directive to both sides to maintain status quo.

“The Nagaland administration maintain that it was a Covid care centre, which just an excuse given the remoteness of the place,” the source had said.