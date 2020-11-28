Economic blockade against Nagaland reimposed at Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 27: The economic blockade since November by several organisations against Nagaland which had been temporarily suspended for 36 hours in view of the peace talks between the two neighbouring states, has been reimposed following failure of the talks on Wednesday.

However, the Dhodar Ali blockade against Nagaland by ATASU has been temporarily withdrawn following a request by the district administration.

ATASU Jorhat district president Rajib Gogoi said that Mariani SDC and Titabar SDPO had on Thursday requested ATASU picketers to withdraw the blockade as the discussions were still on and Assam was still hoping for a positive response from Nagaland authorities.

The DC and SP level meeting between officials of Jorhat and Mokokchung held on Wednesday at Jorhat Circuit House failed to yield any result.

Tension had erupted at the inter-state boundary since November 10 following construction of a temporary structure reportedly by Mokokchung (Nagaland) administration within the Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest under Mariani range of Jorhat Forest Division and then positioning armed Nagaland policemen at the site.

Responding to the situation the Assam Police too, on November 11 had put up a temporary camp near the spot where Nagaland policemen were camping in order to prevent any further encroachment by Nagaland.

Mokokchung deputy commissioner Limawabang Jamir had stated that he had written to the higher authorities regarding the objections raised by Jorhat district administration and that if they agreed to the dismantling of the structure, then they would surely do so.

He had further requested the Jorhat district administration to ask the organisations to refrain from the blockade as both sides suffered.

Gogoi said that the ATASU blockade of Dhodar Ali which prevented all vehicles from going into Nagaland from Sivasagar and Jorhat districts was led by ATASU joint general secretaries Montu Phukan and Lalit Gogoi.

“For some time now we will keep the blockade suspended but if we do not get a positive response from Nagaland within the next few days we will resume the stopping of all vehicles with renewed vigour,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mariani Nagajanka road blockade near New Soniwal BOP by Mariani unit of AASU, KMSS, ATASU, Bir Lachit Sena, ATTSA is still on.