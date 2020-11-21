Economic blockade against Nagaland to resume from Nov 24

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 20: 12 social organisations, including two factions of Karbi Students Association (KSA) will resume the economic blockade against Nagaland after chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal failed to hold talks with the agitating organisations before November 24.

The indefinite economic blockade, which was staged in protest against encroachment on Daldali Reserve Forest by Nagas, has been suspended by the organisations from November 17 following assurance of Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner and superintendent of police that a meeting would be held with the chief minister on the border dispute soon.

“Our demands are stoppage of encroachment and permanent solution to the border problem. We have been informed and assured by the SP that status quo has been maintained. No activity will be there either from Nagaland or Karbi Anglong. Among our demands are installation of border pillar, eviction of IRBN camp and on this the SP and the district administration assured us that a discussion will be held soon,” KSA president Simeon Rongphar said addressing a press conference at the office of KSA (Bijoy Bey faction) here on Friday.

“It is also assured to us that within four days a meeting will be arranged with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss the issue. If within these days our demands are not fulfilled we will resume out indefinite blockade,” he said.

He further said that a meeting has been held between the KSA and Dimapur Naga Students Union at Rains Inn Hotel in Khatkhati, in which both sides noted important points by mutual discussion.

One of them is that the long standing border problem should be resolved by the Nagaland and Assam governments and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).