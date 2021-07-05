Education minister takes stock of educational scenario in BTR 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 4: State education minister Ranoj Pegu has been emphasising on community ownership of mother tongue schools including Bodo medium and the need for academicians shouldering social responsibility to meet quality and healthy educational environment.

Pegu while attending an interaction session on ‘Present education system and employability in BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region)’ on Saturday evening at Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar said that the mother tongue schools and education must be uplifted with development of infrastructural aspects to extend quality education to students.

Hundreds of participants including principals of several colleges, teachers, professors, senior citizens, intellectual members, NGO workers and CIT fraternity participated and shared their views regarding the healthy educational environment building.

The interaction session was organised by National Institute of Bodology (NIB) and Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT) which had discussed deeply on different issues relating to education including primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

The session highlighted the declining enrolment in government schools, high dropout rate in Bodo medium schools, indifferent attitude of certain intellectuals and parents towards mother tongue education, provincialisation of schools and colleges and creating job opportunities, etc.

Pegu appreciated the organisers for organising such an attractive interaction where all education related issues were discussed for building educational strategy regarding Bodo medium education in the state.

He has opined that the higher education institutions should be the hub of faculty/student exchange, collaboration, gateway to the universe for students and faculty.

He said that the state government and education department has been working to pave the way for a quality education environment across the state.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro said that the session was fruitful and stressed the upliftment of the educational environment in BTR.

He said that the BTR administration and state government are emphasising for a better educational environment.

“The education sector in Bodoland Territorial Council is in dire need of vibrant infrastructure and overall development. The students of today are the future of this nation. Their education should be our topmost priority. So, I am delighted to present an interaction session on the present education system and employability with cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and Dr. Ranoj Pegu,” Boro added.