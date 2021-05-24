Education Minister visits Morigaon 

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 23: The minister for education Ranuj Pegu on Sunday visited Morigaon and took stock of Covid-19 situation of the district.

The minister arrived at Morigaon around 11 am and held interaction session with the ATSU, TWS and TLB at Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC).

Earlier the minister was felicitated by the president of All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) led by Dipak Mosrong and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate untangle of varous issues raised by the organisation in the memorandum.

Later the minister took part in a conference through video with all education minister in respect of holding the CBSE and HSLC exams was organised by the four ministers of the central government at Morigaon DC court.