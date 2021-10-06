Education sector set for a facelift: Ranoj Pegu

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Oct 5: Announcing a slew of public-cum-student-friendly programmes, Education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu said on Tuesday that the overall infrastructure in the state education sector will be developed for a facelift.

Accompanied by local MLA cum state cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, Dr. Pegu while visiting the Thelamara Polytechnic in Sonitpur District, took stock of the present status of the one and only technical institute in the belt and said that there are a number of issues relating to engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes in the state including new recruitment of faculty, regularisation of Grad-IV employees in these institutes, which would soon be resolved.

“Earlier these institutes were under APSC board and now it has come to the state government. Now we will be able to resolve these issues according to our own design,” Dr. Pegu said.

Earlier, he inaugurated a new library building in Dhekiajuli LOKD College and interacted with the faculties of the college taking stock of the status of the institute. In his day-long Sonitpur District visit programme, the Education minister also visited Tezpur’s Darrang college and Misamari College at Garubandha area under Misamari PS in Sonitpur district.

Prior to it, on Tuesday morning the Education minister held a review meeting on implementation of Forest Right Act, 2006 with DCs and Forest Department officials of Sonitpur, Biswanath and Golaghat districts.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.