Effigy of AIUDF chief Ajmal burnt

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 11: The Jamugurihat branch of ABVP protested against the act of anti-Assamese language by making use of the Arabic language in the party banner of a public meeting held in Goalpara district recently by the AIUDF which was graced by its supremo Badaruddin Ajmal.

ABVP activists assembled in the open field of Jamugurihat inspection bungalow on Sunday and took out a procession shouting slogans against Badaruddin Ajmal and his anti Assamese language act. The ABVP activists later even burnt down the effigy of Badaruddin Ajmal at Jamugurihat centre.