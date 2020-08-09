Eight more corona deaths in Assam, toll 140

Algapur MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury among 2,218 fresh positive patients

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: The state recorded eight more corona deaths on Saturday taking the death toll in the pandemic to 140, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Saturday.

“Sad with the demise of 8 COVID patients~ Mahan Talukdar (45) & Azizur Rahman (52), Nalbari; Narayan C Deka (54) & Dulu Paul (50), Tinsukia; Turab Ali (48), Morigaon; Sufala Gogoi (46), Kokrajhar; Khanindra Nath (55), Nagaon; Prakash Jain (60), Dibrhgarh,” Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, the state’s tally for COVID-19 positive cases has jumped to 57,714, with report of fresh 2,218 positive cases on Saturday night.

The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.04%, health officials said.

Of fresh cases, 299 have been reported from Kamrup (M), 165 from Cachar, 150 from Nagaon and 142 fresh cases have been reported from Dibrugarh district.

After release of 38,809 patients from various hospitals the state has 18,762 active cases so far.

Algapur MLA, Nizamuddin Choudhury has been detected corona positive along with members of his family, driver and PSOs on Saturday.

MLA Choudhury and his family have been kept under home isolation.

37 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday, taking the total tally to 1,285.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 37 positive cases detected on Saturday, 30 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A total of 435 cases have been found positive under RAT so far with majority of them sans travel history.

Only 5 persons are currently under facility quarantine centres while 6,443 under home quarantine.

Of the 15,498 swab samples taken, 13,494 turned out to be negative.

Meanwhile, the district administration has appreciated laboratory technician and COVID-19 warrior, Didarul Haque Mazarbhuiyan for donating COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Mazarbhuiyan, 34, a resident of Ward No.3 of Hailakandi Municipal Board was found symptomatic on June 23 and was admitted at SMC&H. He was discharged on June 28 last.

Mazarbhuiyan was felicitated by the SMC&H authorities with a gamocha and handed over a certificate and a letter from Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma.