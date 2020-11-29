Eight Rohingyas arrested in Hailakandi district

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, Nov 28: Acting on a secret tip off regarding shelter of Rohingya nationals from Myanmar, Hailakandi district police raided a house and arrested eight Rohingyas here.

Disclosing this information, superintendent of police, Pabindra Kumar Nath said the eight Rohingyas were arrested from the house of Md. Yusuf Ali Mazumdar, son of Abdul Zabbar Majumdar of Mazarpar village under Algapur Police Station.

The eight foreign nationals from Myanmar staying illegally have been identified as Bodi Alom (40), son of late Siddique Ahmed, Md. Zahid Alom (31) son of late Abu Sama, his wife Anowara Begum (27), his sons Md. Saiful Islam (9) and Md. Sahidul Islam (2), his daughter Nur Halima (8), Md. Hasmot Ullah (16) son of late Islam and Md. Zamal Hussain (15), son of Md. Hussain, all residents of Saheb Bazar village under Mondu Police Station, Boisidom district, Myanmar.

Harbourer Yusuf Ali Mazumdar is absconding but his brother Islamuddin Mazumdar has been apprehended.

A case No.399/2020 u/s 120(B)IPC r/w Section 14 of Foreigners’ Act r/w Section 4 of Passport Entry to India Act and Rule 6 of the Passport Entry to India has been registered at Algapur Police Station. Investigation into the case is on.