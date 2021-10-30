Elderly couple murder: Key accused confesses to crime

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 29: Three days after his arrest and police interrogation, Akash Choudhury, the key accused in the elderly couple murder case, which has shaken the entire state, confessed to committing the gruesome crime.

Akash had confessed to the murder during a round of police interrogation on Thursday night.

The police did not disclose any other information in this regard.

Akash, as per sources, will be summoned again for interrogation at the Basistha Police station, where the joint police commissioner would also be present.

The wife of Akash, Putu Das was also brought to the Basistha Police station on Friday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard had assured strict punishment to the guilty and speedy justice after having met the family of the deceased.

Akash, the caretaker of the murdered couple, was arrested on October 26. His wife was also detained for the same.

Two other suspects, whose names came up during the investigation were Satyendra Singh and Paresh Choudhury.

Singh, as per reports, was at the victims’ residence on the night of the murder.

On Wednesday Guwahati police also detained two more persons in regards to the case. The detainees were identified as Buddhdeb alias Babul and Joon Saikia. The two are currently undergoing police interrogation at the Dispur police station.

The elderly couple – Noni Gopal Baruah (86), a retired engineer in the state Water Resources department, and Mina Baruah (76), a retired teacher – was found dead at their Survey (Beltola) residence on Tuesday morning.

The last rites of the couple, who are survived by two daughters, were performed at the Navagraha crematorium on Thursday afternoon.

