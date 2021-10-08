Elected KAAC members to have a major salary hike from next year

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 7: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in its 241st session held here at KAAC session hall on Thursday, the members in the House adopted resolutions for constituting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for scrutiny of Comptroller & Auditor General’s (C&AG) audit and enhancement of salaries for elected members of KAAC.

In the absence of chief executive member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang, the senior most executive member (EM), Prodeep Rongpi was chosen as the leader of the House.

The session began with an obituary reference to former member of Autonomous Council (MAC) late Robinson Kro. A one-minute silent prayer was held which was led by deputy chairman of KAAC, Ritesh Enghi.

Several members of the House shared their views on the life and contribution of late Kro. In the obituary reference the deputy chairman of KAAC, Enghi mentioned that late MAC, Kro was a staunch Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) leader. He was elected as the MAC from Lumbajong MAC constituency from 1989 to 1996 and from 2012 to 2017. Late Kro was a man of principles and a real social activist rendering selfless service to the society. He was one of the founding members of Karbi People’s Hall (Cultural Complex), Taralangso and associated with the founding of Ratan Kro Memorial School, Diphu.

He was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and minor heart blockade and passed away at Christian Institute of Health Services and Research (Referral), Dimapur on July 30, 2021.

Deputy chairman, Ritesh Enghi, who presided over Thursday’s session and read out Resolution No. 8 of the Executive Committee (EC) meeting held on July 30 for the formation of PAC for scrutiny of C&AGs audit reports of KAAC and Resolution No. 9 of the EC meeting held on the same day i.e. July 30, 2021, for enhancement of salaries for elected members of KAAC.

The members in the House unanimously adopted the resolutions for the formation of PAC and as well as for the enhancement of salaries of elected members of the KAAC.

The chairman’s existing salary of Rs. 30,000/- will now be enhanced to Rs. 70,000, deputy chairman’s salary of Rs. 30,000/- will now be enhanced to Rs. 65,000, CEM’s salary of Rs. 35,000 will now be enhanced to Rs. 80,000, executive members’ (EMs) salary of Rs. 30,000 will be enhanced to Rs. 65,000 and member of Autonomous Council’s (MACs) salary of Rs. 25,000 will now be enhanced to Rs. 60,000.

MAC, Bapuram Kisko has put questions on education, irrigation, land and revenue and education department.

Coming out from the session hall executive member (EM), Prodeep Rongpi informed media persons that a discussion was held on the enhancement of salaries for elected members and it will be in effect from the next financial year. While pension benefits to former elected members have been in effect from April last.