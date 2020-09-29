Election fever gains momentum in BTC

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 29: Although the dates for the 4th general elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is yet to be declared by the election commission, various political parties including BPF, UPPL, GSP, BJP, Congress, AIUDF are seen busy campaigning in support of their candidates across the four districts of BTC. Notably, the BTC election for the 40-member house was deferred for an indefinite period which was earlier scheduled for April 4, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak across the state. Later, Governor’s Rule was also imposed from April 28 last following the expiry of BPF term.

However, as the election commission of India recently declared the elections to Bihar assembly, political campaigns have gained momentum in BTR. BPF party leaders and candidates are seen busy to woo the common voters ahead the council elections.

Notably, BPF is contesting in 37 seats out of the 40-member house and are exuding confidence to emerge victorious and form the 4th consecutive government in BTC administration. BPF candidate for Dotma constituency Prakash Basumatary expressed his hopefulness that he will get massive support from all sections of the society in his constituency and claimed that BPF will come out with flying colors in the elections whenever held.

He added that BPF has always been working for all round development and welfare of the people which gives it an edge in the council elections. He further admitted that several areas have been eroded by the rivers recently under Dotma constituency, but, maintained that he and his party has always been devoting and contributing helping hand towards the people at Sikarbil and Saraguri by cutting canals to divert the Gongia River.

He also promised that he would dedicatedly for the empowerment of youth and women among the society if voted to the power in the council elections. Basumatary further went on to claim that he has no competition in the upcoming elections by any party or candidate in the upcoming council elections. He also urged the state government and the election commission to conduct the BTC election within October for the welfare of the people of the region.

On the other hand, UPPL president and candidate for Kaklabari constituency, Pramod Boro addressed an election campaign at Kamar Dwisa in Baksa district on Tuesday. Boro said that UPPL has been receiving support from different communities for the ensuing BTC council elections. He added that the citizens would be voting in favor of UPPL for Parivartan and development in the region. He further accused BPF of indulging in massive corruption and anomalies during their 17 year rule in BTC.

He alleged that BPF even failed miserably to work for the welfare and development of the common masses due to its insincerity towards the issues of common citizens. Boro promised of good governance and to work for massive development for all sections of people if voted to power. On the BTR Accord signing, he reiterated that through the accord implementation, citizens would be getting opportunities for more welfare activities in the region. He further exuded confidence that UPPL would get absolute majority in the council elections this time round and form the next BTC administration.