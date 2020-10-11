Election preparatory meeting held by BJP

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, Oct 11: BJP organised an assembly election preparatory meeting at Indira Nagar in the home turf of KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang at Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency as a show of strength.

Attending as chief guest MAC KAAC Chandra Br Chetry said that over 390 new NFSA cards, Land patta will be issued from the 1st week of November next and soon over advertisement for filling up 2500 posts in Karbi Anglong will be out. Mandal President Tarjan Langthasa in his speech said that APHLC has no place in Bithung as they only talk in favour of particular people and not the entire community.

In the meeting Karbi Anglong Garo Union GS John D Sangma urged to be nominated as an MAC under KAAC and also for recognising Garo language as a MIL for the betterment of Garo community.

The meeting was also attended by Mongolsing Bey Chairman Rongkhang LAMPS, District Committee members Ron Br Chetry, Longki Ronghang, Peter Marak, Barne Marak, Bimol Sangma among others.