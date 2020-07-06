EM among 172 corona patients in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 5: An executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Khansing Rongpi, who is holding the portfolio of health and family welfare department, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Rongpi has been admitted to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

EM Khansing Rongpi visited Kheroni Model Hospital on Friday to take the stock of the situation.

An ASHA Anjali Timungpi attached with the Model Hospital was found COVID-19 positive.

Another health worker of Kheroni Model Hospital, non-medical assistant Narul Islam also tested positive on Saturday.

As EM Rongpi has been infected, his official residence at Council Colony has been sealed and declared a containment zone in the interest of public health. His native village Kombe Kro village, Howraghat has also been sealed and declared a containment zone to prevent the spread of the virus.

Misibailum BoP along Assam-Nagaland border has been declared a containment zone by the district administration on Sunday as one of the personal tested COVID-19 positive while on leave.

A 23rd AP(IR) Bn personnel Hav Premeswar Bordoloi, serving at Misibailum BoP, tested positive while on leave in his native village of Jolmori under Bebejia police station. He is currently undergoing treatment at Nagaon Civil Hospital.

The residence of the father of COVID-19 patient, GNM nurse of Mailoo Hospital, Rinku Kumari Singh who tested positive on Saturday was sealed along with the residence of a relative.

The residence of Paresh Singh, the father of Rinku Kumari in Nepali Basti, near Swaraswati Mandir under Diphu police station and the residence of Lal Babu Singh, a relative in Bihari Basti are sealed and declared as containment zone on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 infected now stands at 174 in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. 108 are active and 64 have recovered and 2 deaths.